Olympiad Research LP Sells 1,188 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

