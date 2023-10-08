Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $902,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,362,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $3,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

