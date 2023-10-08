Olympiad Research LP Takes $214,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

