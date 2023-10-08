4,535 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $92,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

