Olympiad Research LP Purchases 1,070 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

