WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.90 and a 200 day moving average of $464.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

