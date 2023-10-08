WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.04.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

