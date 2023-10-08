McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 309.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

