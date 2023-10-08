Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,559 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Target stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

