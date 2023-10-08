WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

