WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,314 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 506,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 148,114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 297,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,428 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

