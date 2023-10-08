WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,432. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

