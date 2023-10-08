WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 363,801 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,801 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

