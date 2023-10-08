Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

