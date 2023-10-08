Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,208,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,208,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,197,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.