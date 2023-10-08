MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $340.63 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $475.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.67 and a 200-day moving average of $334.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

