Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.35.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.