StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRTX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.85.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

