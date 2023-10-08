Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

MRCC stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.19 million, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $109,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

