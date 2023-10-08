Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $494.20 million, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

