Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

