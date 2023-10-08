StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $159.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson acquired 3,247 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $164,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,247 shares of company stock valued at $182,702 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $6,486,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 490.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

