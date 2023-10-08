MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. MannKind has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $176,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

