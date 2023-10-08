Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $233.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 439.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.27. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $259.28.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 283.02%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $2,315,418.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,293,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,978,398.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $2,315,418.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,293,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,978,398.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,644 shares of company stock worth $26,263,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.