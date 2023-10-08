Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Maiden

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.