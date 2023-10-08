StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

