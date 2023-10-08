MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

