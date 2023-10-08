WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIXJ stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

