Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.