WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,689,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. The company has a market cap of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $129.81.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.