Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 782.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Adient by 13.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 322.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

