WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

