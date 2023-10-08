Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

