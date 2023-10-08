Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,220 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

