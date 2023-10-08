Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

