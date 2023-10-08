LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Position Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 717,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

