Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

