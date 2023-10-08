Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,468,003 shares of company stock valued at $388,586,772. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

