Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,449 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after buying an additional 837,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.