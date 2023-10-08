Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.96 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

