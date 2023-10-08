Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.