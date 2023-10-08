MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,145.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,569 shares of company stock worth $5,474,314. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

