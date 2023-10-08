Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $23,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.