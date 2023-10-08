StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

MDXG opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $418,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

