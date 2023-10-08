Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

