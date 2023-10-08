Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBUU. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.86.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.7 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
