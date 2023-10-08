StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mattel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

