LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get LivePerson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPSN

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. The firm had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 489,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.