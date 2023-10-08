Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LWAY. TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

