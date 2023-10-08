Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Stock Up 2.5 %
Lightbridge stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.80. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lightbridge
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lightbridge
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.