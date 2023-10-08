Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Up 2.5 %

Lightbridge stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.80. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

About Lightbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the third quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

